Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EHC opened at $115.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.51. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

