Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $VMD Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Viemed Healthcare worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 130,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 93,242 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In related news, VP Jerome Cambre sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $35,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 84,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,278.12. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Moore sold 50,090 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $367,159.70. Following the transaction, the president owned 126,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,094.19. This represents a 28.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $242.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $71.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Viemed Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

