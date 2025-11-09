National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE Position Increased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of National Vision worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EYE. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in National Vision by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 415,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 263,308 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 110.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ EYE opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EYE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on National Vision in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on National Vision from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Insider Activity at National Vision

In other news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,342,942.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 544,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,862.35. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

