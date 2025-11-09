First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eastman Kodak Company $KODK

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of Eastman Kodak worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 64.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $7.75 on Friday. Eastman Kodak Company has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $627.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

In other news, Director Philippe D. Katz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 180,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,747.42. This represents a 5.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James V. Continenza bought 50,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $287,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,902,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,543.14. The trade was a 2.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

