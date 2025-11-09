Bank of Montreal Can Sells 716 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of NVR worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in NVR by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 150.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 14 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 850 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,075 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America decreased their price target on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,366.67.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,242.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,852.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7,610.13. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,376.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $130.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

