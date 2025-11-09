First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 8,500 Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 891.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after buying an additional 1,343,816 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 1st quarter worth $21,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,329,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 376,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 1st quarter worth $5,753,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $489.64 million for the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

