First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 61,623 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,623 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Ichor worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Ichor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ichor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ichor by 11.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Ichor Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $14.97 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $514.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.26%.The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.140-0.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.