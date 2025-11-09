Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Purchases 1,344 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $2,976,000. Sienna Gestion lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 58,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $2,365,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.7% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average is $140.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

