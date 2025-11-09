iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,247,000 after purchasing an additional 540,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,904 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,643 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,346,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,475 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $69.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

