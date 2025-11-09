First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 65,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 131.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 83,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 0.3%

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $602.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company had revenue of $146.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $420,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,583,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,358,092.52. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $900,866. Company insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.