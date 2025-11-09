Woodward, Inc. $WWD Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Woodward worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 165,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,682,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Tribune Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth about $8,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $266.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $270.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,680.16. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Woodward to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on Woodward and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.