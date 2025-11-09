Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Disciplina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 538.9% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $171.81 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

