Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2,336.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 176.3% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 616.9% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This trade represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of HCA stock opened at $476.33 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $478.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $427.73 and a 200-day moving average of $391.81. The firm has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.53.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

