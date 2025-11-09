SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. $SMHI Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 4.22% of SEACOR Marine worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robotti Robert grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 56.0% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 845,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 303,537 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 238,509 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 356,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEACOR Marine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

SEACOR Marine Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE SMHI opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.36. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.89 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

