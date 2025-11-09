Docebo Inc. $DCBO Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,827 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.39% of Docebo worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCBO. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Docebo by 112.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Docebo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $674.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.44. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $53.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Docebo Profile
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
