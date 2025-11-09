Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $89.57 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

