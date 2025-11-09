Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 7,120 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR opened at $269.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $290.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.36.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.49 by $6.13. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

