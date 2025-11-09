Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,072 Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $99.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.43. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.