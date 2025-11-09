Backblaze, Inc. $BLZE Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Backblaze worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 105,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 11.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its position in Backblaze by 135.3% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLZE shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Backblaze Trading Down 6.1%

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $327.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.86.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

