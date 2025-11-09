Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 151,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

