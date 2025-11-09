Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Trinity Industries worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3,418.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.9%

TRN stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.66 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.550-1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

