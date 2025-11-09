Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,678,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after buying an additional 108,076 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Crocs by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,491,000 after acquiring an additional 148,964 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Crocs by 180.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,484,000 after purchasing an additional 566,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 10,520.0% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 719,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,389,000 after acquiring an additional 712,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,971.68. This represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.14 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

