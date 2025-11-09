Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) vs. Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Financial Review

Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Vivopower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Emeren Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Vivopower International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Emeren Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vivopower International has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivopower International N/A N/A N/A Emeren Group -5.77% -1.16% -0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Vivopower International and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vivopower International and Emeren Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivopower International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Emeren Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

Emeren Group has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.54%. Given Emeren Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Vivopower International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivopower International and Emeren Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivopower International $60,000.00 540.89 -$12.79 million N/A N/A Emeren Group $68.45 million 1.39 -$12.48 million ($0.08) -23.19

Emeren Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vivopower International.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Vivopower International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivopower International

(Get Free Report)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, commercial, and industrial customers. The Electric Vehicles segment designs and builds electric battery conversion kits to replace internal combustion engines for customers in the mining, infrastructure, utilities, and government services sectors. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment engages in the design, evaluation, sale, and implementation of renewable energy infrastructure. The Solar Development segment comprises solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, and Hungary. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

