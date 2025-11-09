Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 220,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,325,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.7%

LOW stock opened at $232.92 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average is $236.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

