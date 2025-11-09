Contrasting SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) and Puda Coal (OTCMKTS:PUDA)

Puda Coal (OTCMKTS:PUDA – Get Free Report) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puda Coal and SunCoke Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puda Coal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SunCoke Energy $1.84 billion 0.31 $95.90 million $0.76 8.89

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SunCoke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Puda Coal.

90.4% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Puda Coal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Puda Coal and SunCoke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puda Coal N/A N/A N/A SunCoke Energy 3.99% 10.43% 4.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Puda Coal and SunCoke Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puda Coal 0 0 0 0 0.00 SunCoke Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Puda Coal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Puda Coal is more favorable than SunCoke Energy.

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Puda Coal on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puda Coal

Puda Coal, Inc., through its indirect equity ownership in Shanxi Puda Coal Group Co., Ltd., supplies metallurgical coking coal in the People's Republic of China. Its processed coking coal is used by coke and steel producers for the purpose of making the coke required for the steel manufacturing process. The company primarily markets its products in the Shanxi Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Hebei Province, Beijing, and Tianjin. It also operates as an acquirer and consolidator of two coal mine consolidation projects, including the Pinglu project in Pinglu County; and the Jianhe project in Huozhou County, Shanxi Province. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

