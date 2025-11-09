Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG opened at $183.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $190.13. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 128.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 208 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $38,677.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,326.75. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,723.05. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,632.55. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,163 shares of company stock valued at $401,605. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

