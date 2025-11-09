Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 4,050 Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,711,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,206,000 after buying an additional 256,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,252,000 after buying an additional 720,322 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,672,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 70.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,382,000 after acquiring an additional 589,424 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

Shares of GWRE opened at $217.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 272.48, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $272.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,782,048.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,184.30. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $7,363,089.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,350,349.46. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 113,743 shares of company stock worth $27,385,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

