Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $38.61 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.63.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $119.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 232.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 11.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 453,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after buying an additional 47,340 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

