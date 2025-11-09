Roth Capital Weighs in on BRC’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for BRC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for BRC’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRCC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NYSE BRCC opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. BRC has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BRC had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.80 million. BRC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BRC by 30.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,152,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,833 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BRC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 3,340,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 72,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRC by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 115,289 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

