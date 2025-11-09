Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.97% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSV. Zacks Research lowered Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Carriage Services Price Performance

NYSE:CSV opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. Carriage Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Carriage Services news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $577,877.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,930 shares in the company, valued at $662,294.80. The trade was a 46.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $48,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth about $569,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading

