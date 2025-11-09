Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) CEO Sells $22,837,511.16 in Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) CEO Richard Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $139.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 101.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

