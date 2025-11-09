What is Wedbush’s Estimate for MLTX FY2029 Earnings?

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now forecasts that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $62.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 16.65.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen sold 6,494,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $46,822,828.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,000. This trade represents a 76.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

