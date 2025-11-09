What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for NAMS FY2027 Earnings?

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s FY2028 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NAMS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $36.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.05. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 627.59%.The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million.

In related news, Director James N. Topper acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,027,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,666,321.36. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $3,874,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,450. This represents a 90.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,424 and have sold 226,342 shares valued at $5,748,019. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

