Ian Ashken Sells 292,000 Shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Director Ian Ashken sold 292,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $7,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 306,880 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,760. The trade was a 48.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Element Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $656.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 48.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,805,000 after acquiring an additional 560,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 87,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 221,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fermium Researc raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

