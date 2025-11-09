Dale Elphinstone Acquires 14,046,427 Shares of Group 6 Metals (ASX:G6M) Stock

Group 6 Metals Limited (ASX:G6M – Get Free Report) insider Dale Elphinstone acquired 14,046,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.35 per share, with a total value of A$4,916,249.45.

Group 6 Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.23.

Group 6 Metals Company Profile

Group 6 Metals Limited operates in the mining industry. The company focuses on the development and commissioning of the Dolphin tungsten project located in King Island, Tasmania. It also produces tungsten concentrate. The company was formerly known as King Island Scheelite Limited and changed its name to Group 6 Metals Limited in November 2021.

