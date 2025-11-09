R. Scott Ramsey Sells 13,322 Shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,732,475.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:THC opened at $204.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.14. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $217.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 34.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

