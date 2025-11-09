R. Scott Ramsey Sells 13,322 Shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,732,475.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.4%
NYSE:THC opened at $204.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.14. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $217.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.25.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
