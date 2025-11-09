Evan/ Fa Jones Sells 43,196 Shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 43,196 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,946,411.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,888.08. The trade was a 58.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $41.70 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.37 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.50%.The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Veracyte by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 17,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

