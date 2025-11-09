Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Allegion worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.38.

Allegion Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $167.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.29 and a 200 day moving average of $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $180.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.60%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.