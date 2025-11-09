Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $54,148,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,560.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $262.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.50 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.74.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

In related news, EVP Helen L. Shan acquired 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,556.32. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Huber Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $356.78.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

