Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 407.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 110,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 88,858 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.7%

GLPI stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 113.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.50 to $47.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.