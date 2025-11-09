Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $15,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDE. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Summer Road LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cormark lowered Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In related news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $93,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 203,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,787.42. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 360,257 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,854 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 24.03%.The company had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

