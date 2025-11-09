Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,549 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGC opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KGC. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cormark lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

