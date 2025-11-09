Analysts Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT at $38.86

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.8571.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,675 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.44). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.97%.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

