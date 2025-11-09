Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTO. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:RTO opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 416.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 668.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.