Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Carlyle Group worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 70,156 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carlyle Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Group

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.1%

CG stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.