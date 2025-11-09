Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 161.5% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

