Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $93,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 440.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 74.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle West Capital

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.