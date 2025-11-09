Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,946 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 347,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 175,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.