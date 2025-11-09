Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 111,565 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 111,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Range Resources worth $84,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,846,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,667,000 after acquiring an additional 140,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,405,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 468,841 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 21.9% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,683,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2,522.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 823,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after buying an additional 792,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.95.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.The business had revenue of $748.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

