Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Cameco worth $89,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cameco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Country Club Bank increased its stake in Cameco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 43,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $110.15.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

